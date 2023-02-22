Nick Pivetta will not be pitching for Canada after all.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the Boston Red Sox righty has withdrawn from the World Baseball Classic, citing illness.

Nick Pivetta is expected to have to drop out of the WBC after an illness set him back some days. Pivetta looked like a potential ace for Canada’s team, along with Cal Quantrill. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 22, 2023

A native of Victoria, BC, Pivetta was a member of the 2017 Canada squad. He was expected to anchor the Canada rotation alongside the Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill of Port Hope, Ont.

Pivetta is heading into his seventh big league season and fourth with the BoSox. In 2022, he was 10-12 in 33 starts with an earned run average of 4.56 and 1.380 WHIP over 179.2 innings pitched.

Canada is set for Pool C action at the WBC, playing out of the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field. Canada is drawn alongside the United States, Mexico, Colombia and Great Britain.

Ernie Whitt's team sees its first action on March 12 against Great Britain.