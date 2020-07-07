Freeman among four Braves who tested positive for COVID-19

Boston Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez has tested positive for COVID-19 according to manager Ron Roenicke.

Roenicke also said that prospect Bobby Dalbec has tested positive but is asymptomatic. Both players are isolating away from the team.

Roenicke said Rodriguez dealt with some symptoms and it feeling better but still not at 100 per cent.

“He wants to be ready for Opening Day but we’ll see how it goes.....Just have to wait until he gets the negative test," Roenicke told reporters Tuesday.

The MLB season is set to open on July 23 as the New York Yankees face off against the Washington Nationals.

