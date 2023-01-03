51m ago
Report: BoSox, Devers avoid arbitration
The Boston Red Sox have avoided arbitration with star third baseman Rafael Devers, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. The two sides have agreed on a one-year, $17.5 million deal.
TSN.ca Staff
The Boston Red Sox have avoided arbitration with star third baseman Rafael Devers, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The two sides have agreed on a one-year, $17.5 million deal.
Passan notes that the deal does not preclude the 26-year-old Devers and the Red Sox from coming to an agreement on a long-term extension.
In 141 games last season, Devers batted .295 with 27 home runs, 88 runs batted in and an OPS of .879
Signed in 2013 as a 16-year-old, Devers made his major-league debut in 2017 and became an everyday player the following season.
A native of Sanchez, Dominican Republic, Devers is a two-time All-Star (2021 and 2022) and was a member of Boston's World Series-winning squad in 2018.