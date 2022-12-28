The Boston Red Sox have signed right-handed pitcher Corey Kluber to a one-year, $10million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal comes with a 2024 team option.

Kluber pitched last season with the Tampa Bay Rays where he had a 10-10 record with a 4.34 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 164 innings.

The 36-year-old was drafted in the fourth round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres and has a career 113-71 record with 1,683 strikeouts and a 3.31 ERA in 256 games split between the Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, and Rays.

Kluber is a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner in 2014 and 2017 while with the Guardians and is a three-time all-star (2016-2018).