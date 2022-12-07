The Boston Red Sox bullpen has its new anchor.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team has signed closer Kenley Jansen to a two-year, $32 million deal.

Closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2022

A three-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Jansen spent last season with the Atlanta Braves after suiting up for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first 12 years of his career.

In 2022, Jansen was 5-2 with an earned run average of 3.38 and a 1.047 WHIP over 64.0 innings pitched in 65 appearances. His 41 saves led the National League.

The Red Sox had 28 blown saves in 2022, the sixth-worst mark in the majors.

Jansen's 391 career saves are eighth most all-time and he is second among active players behind Craig Kimbrel's 394.