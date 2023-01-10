Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that infielder Trevor Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament.

While the surgery is similar to Tommy John, the procedure is less invasive.

#RedSox infielder Trevor Story yesterday underwent a successful internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament (elbow).



Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas. — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 10, 2023

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports a typical recovery time is four to six months.

Trevor Story underwent UCL surgery with an internal brace on his right elbow -- in other words, modified Tommy John surgery with a quicker return date.



Generally speaking, players miss four to six months following the surgery. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

Story, 30, was set to enter his second season with the Red Sox after signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the team last offseason. In 2022, he batted .238 with 16 home runs, 66 runs batted in and an OPS of .737.

A native of Irving, TX, Story spent the first six seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies and was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019.