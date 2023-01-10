2h ago
Red Sox IF Story undergoes UCL surgery
Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that infielder Trevor Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament. While the surgery is similar to Tommy John, the procedure is less invasive.
TSN.ca Staff
ESPN's Jeff Passan reports a typical recovery time is four to six months.
Story, 30, was set to enter his second season with the Red Sox after signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the team last offseason. In 2022, he batted .238 with 16 home runs, 66 runs batted in and an OPS of .737.
A native of Irving, TX, Story spent the first six seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies and was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019.