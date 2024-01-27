Boston's Wenczkowski receives first PWHL suspension for hit on Ottawa's Boulier

TORONTO — The Professional Women's Hockey League has handed out its first suspension.

Boston forward Taylor Wenczkowski will serve a one-game ban for a hit to the head of Ottawa defender Amanda Boulier on Wednesday.

The play occurred early in the third period with Boston leading 2-1 when Wenczkowski collided with Boulier in the neutral zone moments after the defender played the puck.

Wenczkowski received a minor penalty for roughing but Boston won the game in Ottawa 3-2.

The 26-year-old will sit out Boston's game against Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. She has zero points through four PWHL games.

The league opened its inaugural season on Jan. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024.