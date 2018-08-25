BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth scored twice in five second-half minutes to claim a 2-2 draw with Everton after both sides were reduced to 10 men in the Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Theo Walcott and Michael Keane put Marco Silva's Everton on course for three points at the Vitality Stadium following Richarlison's red card for headbutting Adam Smith in the 41st minute.

But the hosts, who had Smith dismissed in the 61st minute for bringing down Walcott with the score 1-0, halved the deficit through Joshua King's penalty before Nathan Ake tapped in the leveler in the 79th.

The game ended with concern for Everton defender Keane after he left the field on a stretcher following a collision with teammate Idrissa Gueye.

