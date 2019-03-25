Botterill, Francis, Hextall in 'management mix' with Canada at worlds

With the world men's hockey championship set to get underway in less than two months, names are starting to emerge for management roles with Team Canada.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill, former Carolina Hurricanes GM Ron Francis and former Philadelphia Flyers GM Ron Hextall are all in the "management mix" for Canada.

Sounds like Jason Botterill, Ron Francis and Ron Hextall all in the management mix for Team Canada for the upcoming World Championship. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 26, 2019

Canada lost to the United States 4-1 in the bronze medal game at last year's tournament in Denmark.

The 2019 championship will take place May 10-26 in Slovakia.