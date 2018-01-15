Canadians Eugenie Bouchard and Milos Raonic will play their first round matches back-to-back on Show Court 2 to kick-off Day 2 action at the Australian Open. You can catch both matches LIVE beginning at 7pm et /4pm pt on TSN1 and TSN GO.

Raonic takes the court first to face unseeded Serbian Lukas Lacko while Bouchard will be on court at approximately 9pm et/6pm pt to take on France's Oceane Dodin.

Bouchard and Raonic are both looking to gain some early momentum in the first Grand Slam of the season after difficult 2017 campaigns.

Raonic had to end his season prematurely last October due to wrist and calf injuries, but the 22nd ranked player in the world has had success on the hard courts of Melbourne Park. The 27-year-old reached the semifinal in 2016 and quarter-final last year.

Bouchard was unable to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam in 2017, but will be looking to recapture some of her old Aussie Open magic. The 23-year-old began a breakout year when she reached the Australian Open semifinal in 2014.

The Westmount, Que. native parted ways with coach Thomas Hogstedt to bring in veteran American coach Harold Solomon and also added hitting partner Robbye Poole, who worked with Serena Williams for two years, winning five slams together. These changes will hopefully be the catalyst for Bouchard as she looks to return to form in 2018.