LUXEMBOURG — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard defeated Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the final qualification round at the Luxembourg Open.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., will next play Jessika Ponchet of France, who beat Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-4 in her second-round match.

Four spots are reserved for qualifiers in the 32-player main draw at the US$250,000 WTA Tour event.

Bouchard, who's seeded fifth in the qualifying draw, holds the No. 110 position in the world rankings.

Ponchet is ranked 228th.