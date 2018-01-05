PERTH, Australia — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard suffered a suspected buttocks injury in a loss to Belgium at the Hopman Cup on Friday.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., managed to play through the discomfort and complete the match, dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Elise Mertens. With the Australian Open just over a week away, Bouchard said she didn't think the injury was serious.

"I think it's maybe a little strained or a little pulled or something," she said. "There was a really sharp pain. I'm going to the physio now to see what it is. I don't think it's too bad."

Bouchard is scheduled to compete at next week's Hobart International ahead of the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 15.

David Goffin beat Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-4 in the other match to hand Canada its third straight loss at the mixed team event.

Also Friday, two-time Grand Slam singles champion Angelique Kerber beat Australia's Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2 to put Germany one win away from a final against Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Alexander Zverev played Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in men's singles later Friday. A win by Zverev would clinch a spot in the final Saturday at Perth Arena against the Swiss pair.

Germany has won the Hopman Cup twice, but not since Boris Becker and Anke Huber teamed up in 1995.