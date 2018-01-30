Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Seth Jones missed Sunday's All-Star Game due to an illness, but will be in the lineup Tuesday when the Jackets host the Minnesota Wild and Bruce Boudreau isn't happy about it.

According to NHL rules, players who get voted into the All-Star Game, but decide not to play in the game are handed a one-game suspension to be served immediately after or before the All-Star break.

The Wild head coach said he doesn’t understand how the league can justify allowing Jones to play Tuesday given the rule.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It’s wrong, and I don’t know how it can be justified," Boudreau told Brian Hedger of BlueJackets.com. "The rule states that if you miss the All-Star Game, that you miss the next game ... or you missed the previous game.”

Boudreau pointed out that Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was forced to sit out the first game back after missing the All-Star Game in 2016.

The 23-year-old Jones has eight goals and 24 assists over 49 games with the Jackets this season, his third year with the club.

Fellow Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski replaced Jones on the Metropolitan Division All-Star team.