The Saskatchewan Roughriders have granted defensive back Elie Bouka his release to pursue an opportunity in the NFL.

Roughriders head coach Chris Jones said on 620 CKRM in Regina that Bouka is getting an opportunity in Philadelphia and added the team wishes him nothing but the best.

Bouka was drafted by the Roughriders in the third round of the 2016 CFL Draft out of Calgary University. He signed with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals that year and was placed on the team's injured reserve after a hamstring injury. Bouka was released by the Cardinals ahead of the 2017 season.

The 25-year-old then signed with the Roughriders, appearing in four games for Saskatchewan last season, recording three special teams tackles.