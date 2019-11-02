BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to increase the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bournemouth provisionally climbed to sixth in the table with the win, which was sealed by Joshua King's goal shortly before halftime.

The United defence allowed King plenty of time to control Adam Smith's cross with his chest, flick the ball over his head and knock it through David De Gea's legs.

United's defence was slow to react again in the 74th minute, when De Gea dived at full stretch to push Harry Wilson's shot wide.

Defeat in pouring rain on England's south coast ended a recent resurgence for United. It had won its last three games, but has now also failed to win five of its last six league games.

United is three points behind Bournemouth.

King's strike was Bournemouth's first league goal since Sept. 28. The Cherries are looking to recover some of their strong early-season form after a five-game winless run in all competitions.

