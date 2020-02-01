BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth moved out of the relegation zone after beating fellow struggler Aston Villa 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Philip Billing and Nathan Ake scored for the hosts toward the end of the first half at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth played most of the second half with 10 men after Jefferson Lerma was sent off for a second yellow card in the 51st minute.

Villa made a game of it as Mbwana Samatta scored in the 70th on his league debut, becoming the first Tanzanian to score in the division.

The Cherries held on to win their second straight league game after a string of four losses to relegation rivals, including Norwich, Watford and West Ham.

Unpredictable Villa, whose last five league games have produced two wins, two losses and a draw, is immediately above the relegation zone in 17th place, one point behind Bournemouth.

