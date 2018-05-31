LIVERPOOL, England — Everton has given Marco Silva his third managerial job in the Premier League.

The former Hull and Watford coach succeeds Sam Allardyce, who left Goodison Park after an unpopular six-month reign.

Everton tried to hire Silva following the firing of Ronald Koeman in October but Watford rebuffed their advances for the Portuguese coach. Watford then dismissed the 40-year-old Silva only two months later, citing Everton's approach as the reason for a slump in form.

Silva rose to prominence with Estoril in Portugal before one-season spells with Sporting and then Greek club Olympiakos.

Silva moved to England in January 2017 with Hull and, although he was unable to prevent the team's relegation from the Premier League, his impact and style of play earned him another chance at Watford.

Silva's commitment to attacking football is likely to have played a big part in Everton's interest after fan criticism of the style under Allardyce.