Bracco has four points as Marlies top Penguins

TORONTO — Jeremy Bracco had two goals and two assists to propel the Toronto Marlies to a 7-4 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in American Hockey League action on Saturday.

Surging Toronto (9-7-2-2) now is on a five-game point streak.

Trevor Moore, Chris Mueller, Josh Jooris, Morgan Klimchuk and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Marlies, who went 3-for-4 on the power play.

Ethan Prow, Anthony Angello, Linus Olund and Adam Johnson replied for the Penguins (9-10-3-1).

The Marlies play host to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday.