WINNIPEG — Jeremy Bracco scored twice and set up two others and Trevor Moore added a pair of goals as the Toronto Marlies downed the Manitoba Moose 7-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Rasmus Sandin, Adam Brooks and Josh Jooris also scored for the Marlies (11-10-5) while Eamon McAdam made 26 saves for the win.

Michael Spacek and Sami Niku supplied the offence for the Moose (11-13-2). Eric Comrie stopped 38-of-45 shots in a losing cause.

Moose forward Tye McGinn picked up a game misconduct for instigating a fight in the final five minutes of regulation.

Toronto went 2 for 5 on the power play while Manitoba scored twice on eight chances with the man advantage.