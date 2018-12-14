1h ago
Bracco's four-point effort leads Marlies over Moose
The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Jeremy Bracco scored twice and set up two others and Trevor Moore added a pair of goals as the Toronto Marlies downed the Manitoba Moose 7-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Rasmus Sandin, Adam Brooks and Josh Jooris also scored for the Marlies (11-10-5) while Eamon McAdam made 26 saves for the win.
Michael Spacek and Sami Niku supplied the offence for the Moose (11-13-2). Eric Comrie stopped 38-of-45 shots in a losing cause.
Moose forward Tye McGinn picked up a game misconduct for instigating a fight in the final five minutes of regulation.
Toronto went 2 for 5 on the power play while Manitoba scored twice on eight chances with the man advantage.