UTICA, N.Y. — Jeremy Bracco scored his 20th goal of the season, extending his point streak to nine games as the Toronto Marlies beat the Utica Comets 5-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Bracco currently leads the AHL with 73 points in 68 games and has produced four goals and 10 assists on his current run.

Nicholas Baptiste, Dmytro Timashov, Michael Carcone and Colt Conrad also scored for the Marlies (36-22-11), who got 37 saves from Michael Hutchinson.

Seamus Malone and Matt Petgrave found the back of the net for the Comets (31-30-8).

Utica's Michael Leighton stopped 17-of-20 shots, including a Tanner MacMaster penalty shot in the third period.