Boxberger, Rodriguez agree to deals with Marlins
JUPITER, Fla. — Right-hander Brad Boxberger and utilityman Sean Rodriguez agreed to terms on minor league deals with the Miami Marlins that include invitations to big league spring training.
Boxberger went 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA for the Kansas City Royals last year. He is an eight-year veteran with a 3.59 career ERA for four teams.
Rodriguez, a 12-year veteran, batted .223 in 76 games for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He has a career .226 average with five teams.
