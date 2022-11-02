CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue improved to 2-1 at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships with an 11-2 win over Japan in Wednesday's early draw.

Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., opened with three points and added a big four-point fourth end in the lopsided win.

The Canadians capped the scoring with a steal of two in the seventh end, prompting Japanese skip Riku Yanagisawa to concede.

In other early draw results, New Zealand routed Brazil 13-3, South Korea downed the United States 10-6 and Chinese Taipei beat Australia 9-4.

Gushue was scheduled to face South Korea in Wednesday's late draw.

Canada's women's team (3-0), skipped by Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., faced Australia in the afternoon draw at the Winsport Event Centre.

A top-five finish will secure a berth for Einarson's team in the March 18-26 world women's championship in Sandviken, Sweden. As host country, Canada already has a berth in the April 1-9 world men's playdowns in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.