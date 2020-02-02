Gushue gets back to Brier for 17th time

Brad Gushue is heading to his 17th Canadian men's curling championship.

The 2017 national and world champion defeated Trent Skanes 3-1 on Sunday in a Newfoundland and Labrador final dominated by blank ends.

The field for the Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ont., partially filled Sunday with some big names.

The last entrants for the Canadian women's championship Feb. 14-23 in Moose Jaw, Sask., emerged from provincial playdowns.

John Epping denied Glenn Howard an 18th Brier appearance for Ontario defeating the veteran 8-3 in Cornwall.

2014 Olympic champion Brad Jacobs downed Mike Badiuk 8-3 to take Northern Ontario.

Gushue, vice Mark Nichols and front end Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker out of St. John's claimed a Canadian title three years ago and defended it in 2018.

Gushue has played in every national championship since 2003 with the exception of 2006 when he, Nichols, Russ Howard and Jamie Korab won Olympic gold in Turin, Italy.

Epping finished third in Regina in 2018 and lost last year's wild-card game in Brandon, Man., to fall short of the main draw.

Jacobs, a Canadian and world champion in 2013, is a perennial Brier contender. He replaced his longtime third Ryan Fry with Marc Kennedy prior to this season.

The well-travelled Fry will wear Ontario colours as Epping's vice after previously representing Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador and Northern Ontario.

Corryn Brown won the B.C. women's crown in a dramatic extra end Sunday. Sarah Wark missed a long tap to give up a steal of one in an 8-7 decision.

Brown, a Canadian junior champion in 2003, will make her Scotties Tournament of Hearts debut.

Rachel Homan prevailed in Ontario with a 7-6 victory over Hollie Duncan on Saturday.

Homan lost a heartbreaker Hearts final to Alberta's Chelsea Carey last year in Sydney, N.S., giving up a steal of one in the 10th and extra ends.

Homan, third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle won Canadian and world titles as well as the Olympic trials in 2017.

Other teams bound for the Hearts are Robyn Silvernagle (Saskatchewan), Laura Walker (Alberta), Noemie Verreault (Quebec), Andrew Crawford (New Brunswick), Mary-Anne Arsenault (Nova Scotia), Erica Curtis (Newfoundland and Labrador), Kerry Galusha (Northwest Territories), Lori Eddy (Nunavut), Suzanne Birt (Prince Edward Island), Hailey Birnie (Yukon) and defending champion Carey.

Two wild-card teams — the top two non-qualified teams in the Canadian Team Rankings System (CTRS) — meet Feb. 14 in Moose Jaw with the winner gaining entry into the Hearts main draw the following day.

Manitobans Tracy Fleury, Kerri Einarson and Jennifer Jones rank first to third. Jones and Einarson met in Sunday's provincial final.

Brier veterans Jamie Koe and James Grattan will represent Northwest Territories and New Brunswick respectively Feb. 29 to March 8 in Kingston.

Grattan scored two in the ninth and stole a deuce in the 10th for an 8-6 victory over Jason Roach on Sunday. Koe beat Glen Hudy 11-5 for the NWT title.

They join defending champion Kevin Koe (Team Canada), Alek Bedard (Quebec), Jamie Murphy (Nova Scotia), Jake Higgs (Nunavut), Bryan Cochrane (Prince Edward Island) and Thomas Scoffin (Yukon) among teams bound for the Brier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2020.