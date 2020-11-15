Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone and Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador picked up their second wins of the season this weekend.

Dunstone's rink of third Braeden Moskowy, second Kirk Muyres and lead Dustin Kidby posted a perfect 5-0 at the SCT North - Prince Albert bonspiel, capping it off with an impressive 8-2 win over Kody Hartung in the final.

Team Dunstone captured the Vaderstad Saskatchewan Super Series last month.

Winners in Prince Albert! Undefeated run this weekend en route to the title.



Out East at the Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic, Team Gushue defeated Matthew Manuel's Halifax squad in the final, 6-2.

Lead Ryan McNeil Lamswood replaced Geoff Walker for the tournament, joining regulars Gushue, third Mark Nichols and second Brett Gallant.

It was the second straight win for Team Gushue after the foursome from St. John's Nfld., won the Dave Jones Spiel earlier this month. Gushue hasn't lost since capturing his third Brier Tankard in four years last March in Kingston, Ont.

On Thursday, the Okotoks Ladies Classic was called off after just one draw following new restrictions in Alberta to help with the fight against COVID-19.

The Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic, featuring big names such as Brendan Bottcher, John Epping, Glenn Howard, Kevin Koe, Mike McEwen and Brad Jacobs, will wrap up on Monday.

Overseas, Scotland's Bruce Mouat captured the National Curling Academy November Classic with an 8-3 win over Ross Whyte in the final.

Eve Muirhead, also from Scotland, defeated Gina Aitken in the women's final, 6-2.