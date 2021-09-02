Reliever Brad Hand has been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets from the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced on Thursday.

Hand was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday after struggling through 11 appearances with the team after they acquired him in a deal with the Washington Nationals.

The 31-year-old posted a 0-2 record with a 7.27 ERA in 8.2 innings in Toronto, the Blue Jays sent catching prospect Riley Adams to Washington in the trade.

Prior to the trade, Hand pitched to a 5-5 record with a 3.59 ERA in 41 games with the Nationals in 2021.

Hand will not be eligible to pitch in the postseason for the Mets if the team is able to qualify for the playoffs.