Jacobs, Gushue and McEwen post afternoon victories to remain unbeaten at trials

SASKATOON — Brad Jacobs, Brad Gushue and Mike McEwen posted victories Monday to remain unbeaten at Canada's Olympic curling trials.

Jacobs (3-0) defeated Brendan Bottcher 5-2 while Gushue (3-0) stole one in the 10th end for an 8-6 victory over John Epping.

McEwen (2-0) scored five points in the ninth end to complete an 11-2 rout of Jason Gunnlaugson. Kevin Koe dumped Matt Dunstone 10-3 in the other afternoon game.

Koe was alone in fourth place at 2-1 and the idle Tanner Horgan was in fifth spot at 1-1. Epping fell to 1-2 while Gunnlaugson (0-2), Dunstone (0-3) and Bottcher (0-3) remained winless.

A women's draw was scheduled for Monday night at SaskTel Centre.

Round-robin play continues through Friday evening. Finals are scheduled for Sunday with the winning teams to represent Canada at the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2021.