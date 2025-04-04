MOOSE JAW - Canada's Brad Jacobs defeated Austria's Mathias Genner 8-2 to secure a semifinal berth at the BKT World Men's Curling Championship.

Jacobs, Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert needed only seven ends to complete the victory at the Temple Gardens Centre.

The Calgary-based team brought in alternate Tyler Tardi in the fifth end to give him his first taste of game action this week.

The Canadians clinched first place and will take a 10-1 record into their round-robin finale against American Korey Dropkin in the evening session.

The victory also secured a spot for Canada in the men's team discipline at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina. The winning squad at the Montana's Canadian Curling Trials in November will wear the Maple Leaf at the Olympics.

World Curling is expected to formally announce the teams that have secured Olympic berths once the world championship is complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.