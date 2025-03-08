KELOWNA, B.C. - Alberta's Brad Jacobs defeated Manitoba's Reid Carruthers 6-5 in the Page playoff 3-4 game on Saturday afternoon at the Montana's Brier.

Jacobs used hammer in the 10th end to score a single and lock up a berth in the semifinal Sunday morning at Prospera Place.

He'll play the loser of the Page 1-2 game on Saturday night between top-ranked Matt Dunstone of Manitoba and defending champion Brad Gushue.

The 1-2 winner will advance directly to the final on Sunday.

Gushue is looking to win the national men's curling championship for a record fourth straight time and seventh overall.

Jacobs won the Brier in 2013 while Dunstone is looking for his first title.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.