WINNIPEG, Manitoba — In his 32nd-career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada event, Brad Miller heads into the final round with a lead for the first time.

While the morning pairings proved low scores were possible at a calm Southwood Golf & Country Club, with both Hayden Buckley and Derek Barron posting 64, a howling wind greeted Miller on the first tee as he looked to extend his one-stroke lead at the 100th edition of the Players Cup.

“The difference between yesterday and today was enormous,” said the 29-year old Miller. “On No. 5, I hit a really good drive and wasn’t even close to clearing the bunker, and I was 60 yards in front of it yesterday.”

Despite the conditions, Miller says he played one of his “best ball-striking rounds ever,” avoiding bogeys for the duration of the day to sign for a 3-under par 69 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

“The closest I was to a bogey was on No. 11 when I left [the ball] just short and hit a chip to six or seven feet,” said Miller. “I made a really good putt there to close it out.”

Entering the week in the 44th spot on the Order of Merit, Miller’s best 2019 finish to this point is a tie for 15th, at the GolfBC Championship.

“This is kind of a new situation,” said Miller, who gained Mackenzie Tour status in 2018 by winning the Q School event played at TPC Sawgrass in Florida. “Obviously you want to lead; nobody would tell you they don’t want to be

leading heading into Sunday, so I’m taking baby steps and this is all part of what I have to do to make it to the next level.”

Miller graduated from the University of Richmond in 2012 and gained Mackenzie Tour status in 2014. However, losing status due to a lackluster season, the Baltimore, Md., native turned to Monday qualifiers as he attempted to find his place in the professional golf ranks.

“I couldn’t figure out what the best plan was for me,” said Miller. “I just didn’t do a good job of playing enough, and the hardest part is that you can shoot a 68 every Monday and not make it. So, you head into Q-School feeling like you’re not playing well, which isn’t true.”

After a few years away from the Mackenzie Tour, Miller returned and found success in 2018, placing third at the Bayview Place DCBank Open—eventually finishing 23rd on the Order of Merit.

“I feel like I hit the reset button last year and started new,” said Miller. “I learned a lot along the way, so I wouldn’t give up all that experience. Sometimes you have to take the long road.”

Miller looks for his first victory, with Derek Barron and last week’s winner Hayden Buckley chasing. A win would move Miller inside the top 10 on the Order of Merit with two events remaining on the schedule.

“I’m going to play it like a one-day event,” said Miller. “If I shoot the lowest score, then nobody can catch me.”

Michael Belle and Riley Wheeldon enter the final round as the favorites for Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week honours, both tied for 13th, at 10-under

