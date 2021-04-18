Lalji: Canucks are physically and mentally in a much better place now

Goaltender Braden Holtby will get the start in net for the Vancouver Canucks as they return from their COVID Protocol pause against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Brisebois and Chatfield are in.

The Canucks have also recalled Guillaume Brisebois, Michael DiPietro, Tyler Graovac and Kole Lind from the taxi squad, activated Tanner Pearson and loaned Brogan Rafferty to the taxi squad.

Transactions: #Canucks recall Brisebois, DiPietro, Graovac, and Lind from taxi squad under emergency conditions. Pearson activated from IR and Rafferty loaned to squad.

Head coach Travis Green confirmed that 8-9 players that would normally be the lineup will miss Sunday's game.

Vancouver has not played since a March 24 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Holtby has appeared in 12 games this season for the Canucks and posted a 4-6-2 record with a 3.57 GAA and a .894 save percentage.