13m ago
Holtby starts for Canucks in return
Goaltender Braden Holtby will get the start in net for the Vancouver Canucks as they return from their COVID Protocol pause against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. The Canucks have also recalled Guillaume Brisebois, Michael DiPietro, Tyler Graovac and Kole Lind from the taxi squad, activated Tanner Pearson and loaned Brogan Rafferty to the taxi squad.
TSN.ca Staff
Lalji: Canucks are physically and mentally in a much better place now
Goaltender Braden Holtby will get the start in net for the Vancouver Canucks as they return from their COVID Protocol pause against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.
The Canucks have also recalled Guillaume Brisebois, Michael DiPietro, Tyler Graovac and Kole Lind from the taxi squad, activated Tanner Pearson and loaned Brogan Rafferty to the taxi squad.
Head coach Travis Green confirmed that 8-9 players that would normally be the lineup will miss Sunday's game.
Vancouver has not played since a March 24 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Holtby has appeared in 12 games this season for the Canucks and posted a 4-6-2 record with a 3.57 GAA and a .894 save percentage.