Bradley Beal appears set to commit long-term to the Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beal is likely to re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year, $248 million deal that would take him through age 33.

First, Beal will have to decline his $36.4 million player option for next season, which he is expected to do.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire 10-year NBA career with Washington and averaged 23.2 points and 6.6 assists per game last season. He was limited to just 40 games because of a wrist injury and underwent surgery in February, ending his season.

For his career, the three-time All-Star has averaged 22.1 points per game on 45.6 per cent shooting from the field and 37.2 per cent from beyond the arc.

He was selected No. 3 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Wizards out of the University of Florida.