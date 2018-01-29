Brady cuts off radio interview because of host's comment about his daughter

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cut short his weekly appearance Monday on Boston sports radio station WEEI because of disparaging remarks one of the station’s radio personalities made about his five-year-old daughter.

"I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect," Brady said. "I've always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, they certainly don't deserve that."

Brady cut his weekly appearance on the “Kirk & Callahan Show” to just a couple of minutes.

WEEI says the four-time Super Bowl MVP was informed of remarks Alex Reimer made last Thursday about his daughter’s appearance on the first episode of the quarterback’s Facebook documentary, “Tom vs. Time," in which Reimer referred to the younger Brady as "an annoying little pissant."

Brady and the rest of the Patriots are scheduled to with the media Monday evening at U.S. Bank Stadium during Super Bowl Opening Night.