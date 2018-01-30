Tom Brady is not looking to have the radio host who called his daughter "an annoying little pissant" to lose his job.

The New England quarterback said early Monday he's reconsidering whether to continue a long-running weekly radio appearance with the station. Hours later at the Super Bowl media night, Brady said he hopes WEEI host Alex Reimer doesn't get fired.

Reimer made the remarks about Brady's 5-year-old daughter after watching the first episode of a Brady documentary called "Tom vs. Time" that is airing on Facebook. Reimer's show aired Thursday, four days before Brady's weekly morning segment with different hosts.

The station said Reimer has been suspended indefinitely. Brady cut his appearance short Monday morning.

At media night, Brady said he "never stayed away from criticism." He said he didn't think "my children or anybody else's children deserve to be in that."