Will Ramsey regret guaranteeing the Jaguars will win the Super Bowl?

Tom Brady is with the New England Patriots medical staff and will not meet with the media Wednesday as previously scheduled, the team announced.

Tom Brady is with our medical staff and will not be available to the media today. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 17, 2018

While he did practice Wednesday, a team spokesperson announced that he will be placed on the team's injury report.

Brady was on the injury report during Weeks 12 to 15 and then again in Week 17 with an achilles issue but played in all 16 games during the regular season.

He is scheduled to speak with the media Thursday.

In other injury news, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell's three-week activation window closed on Wednesday, meaning he will not be activated off injured reserve according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC Championship.