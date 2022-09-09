From growing up as a Blue Bombers fan to becoming the team's and the Canadian Football League's leading rusher this season, this weekend's Banjo Bowl against the Saskatchewan Roughriders means that much more to Bombers' running back and Winnipeg native Brady Oliveira.

"It's a dream come true," said Oliveira on playing for his hometown Blue Bombers who host the Roughriders Saturday afternoon on TSN3 (5 pm ET/2 pm PT).

"I'm really living it out. Not lots of people get to live out their childhood dream. I went to games at the old Bombers stadium by Polo Park and I played in the old Bombers stadium when I was playing club football for the North Winnipeg Nomads here in Winnipeg. Also in the new stadium, my championship football game in my senior year, we played in the new Bombers stadium where I'm playing now."

"There were times not that long ago when I was in college, I'd come back when I'd have some free time on the weekend and in summers, I'd come back and watch a Bomber game...I've been a Bomber fan my entire life and grew up watching guys like Milt Stegall."

Now, Oliveira's jersey hangs in the Blue Bombers' store next to the Bomber great he grew up idolizing which is sentimental to the 25-year-old.

"When I saw my jersey in the store for the first time, I was like 'this is insane,' like I never would have even thought this would even happen. I didn't know my jersey would ever be in the store. And weeks go by, and then you see in the stands lots of No. 20 jerseys popping up...I'm a true Winnipegger: (I) love being from this city and seeing all that support."

Before Oliveira stepped into the spotlight, he was second on the depth chart behind one of the Bombers' all-time greats in Andrew Harris, who Oliveira learned a great deal from in his rookie and sophomore seasons.

"I think that (being second to Harris) was the best thing for myself and my young career," said Oliveira.

"I'm still a young player, but I think that was the best for my development. Being behind a Bomber legend and (he is) going to go down as one of the greatest Canadians to play at that position and probably one of the greatest running backs in the CFL to ever play. So the fact I was able to learn behind him and just see how he attacks each and every day. And I think the biggest thing I took away from being in the same meeting room as Andrew and being his teammate was just how smart he was as a football player. The game moves so slow for him just because he had that intelligence and that's something he taught me lots about."

Now that Harris has moved to the CFL East Division with the Toronto Argonauts, leaving the keys to the backfield with Oliveira, he feels there was some initial pressure for him to seamlessly fill the void that Harris's departure left.

"I think there was a little bit of pressure - and not that anyone else is putting pressure on me, I think it's just myself, that natural pressure. I mean me being a competitor and knowing what Andrew did for this organization. Like I said, I grew up going to Bomber games and I remember when Andrew first signed to the Bombers and all the great things he did to help lead the organization to where they are now."

"Obviously, I think rightfully so, anyone is going to have that in the back of their mind and kind of like the story that they wrote (about) me being the hometown boy just like Andrew and we went to the same high school and I'm just kind of going to take over when he leaves and now I'm living that out. At the end of the day, I've had some great conversations with coaches and teammates and we're different backs; we're two different people. I've got to play to my strengths and not worry about the outside noise."

The pressure that Oliveira felt to be great stemmed from Harris' advanced age – he turned 35 in April – and Oliveira's performance in the 2021 season.

After being selected 14th overall in the 2019 CFL draft out of the University of North Dakota, Oliveira suffered a season-ending injury in his first game as a Bomber.

When he did get the chance to see the field in the 2021 pandemic-shortened 14-game season, Oliveira put the Bombers and the league on notice.

In the first game of the 2021 season, Oliveira rushed for 126 yards against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a rematch of the 107th Grey Cup. He followed that performance up with solid back-to-back outings against the Argonauts in Weeks 2 and 3 before posting his second 100-yard game against the Edmonton Elks in Week 11.

Once the Bombers decided they were going to run with Oliveira full-time in 2022 and let Harris move to the East, Oliveira felt he had the confidence and trust of the franchise behind him.

"I think we all kind of knew the day was going to eventually come," said Oliveira on Harris leaving the Blue Bombers.

"I think I did show some flashes when I got the opportunity to play when Andrew was still here so I think that did help me out and kind of show the organization, my coaches and my teammates that, 'Hey, you know, we've got a guy here that eventually can do it when Andrew's time comes to an end'. It probably means a little bit more to me than other people because I'm playing for my hometown team and it's just that much more special."

While Oliveira may enter Saturday's game against the Roughriders as the league leader in yards with 642 from scrimmage and 178 through the air, he attributes all his success to his offensive line.

"I'm privileged and fortunate to get to work with those boys every single day and see their process and how they attack each and every day," said Oliveira.

“We've got some workhorses on that o-line, each and every one of them; it's truly special to see the work they put in...there's no secret to success. I think if you're a good person, you work extremely hard, you sacrifice along the way good things will happen. That o-line, they're clicking right now...they're allowing me to get those yards, some hard-fought yards and they're right there with me."

Oliveira will have to lean on his offensive line for a game against the Roughriders that always turns into a heated contest.

"It is wild," Oliveira on the historic Blue Bomber-Roughrider rivalry.

"(The Banjo Bowl is) one of the funniest games of the season and one of the games, Labour Day and Banjo Bowl, you have circled on the calendar – you're waiting for this game."

"Both places we play in, Labour Day in Regina and Banjo Bowl here: both places are a bunch of fun. You come to Winnipeg, you're going to hear the loudest fans in the CFL and both teams don't like each other."

As for the rivalry, it has been relatively one-sided in recent years as Winnipeg has won the last six of the last eight meetings between the two teams.

Amid all the success Oliveira and Blue Bombers have had against the Roughriders and winning back-to-back Grey Cups, Oliveira says it's business as usual for the Bombers.

"We've won the last two Grey Cups, which is great, but that's last year and we don't talk about last year at all," said Oliveira.

"We work on every single week going 1-0, controlling what we can control, sticking to the process, loving the grind and if we do that, I think we'll be in good shape to go out there on game days and come out with a victory."

While on game days Oliveira can be found at IG Field or any of the other stadiums in the CFL, what fans may not be privy to is witnessing the work Oliveira does in the community with animal rescue.

"If you look at my social media platforms, you may not even know that I play football," said Oliveira. "We're more than football players, I'm more than just a professional football player for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers; I am a human, I am a person, I have joys and passions that I want to fulfill and live out and one of those is animal rescue."

"I'm a very charismatic guy, my mom raised me to be me like that and I just love giving back in any way possible. Whether that is with people in need and people that need us or with the animals in need."

"With me being blessed on social media with the following I have, it's the perfect way to kill two birds with one stone: go rescue dogs, be in the front lines, get your hands dirty, bring the dogs back to the good life and then also I can share it on my platforms to help raise awareness and show people what's going on and ways that they can help."