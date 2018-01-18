Tom Brady was at practice Thursday but did not participate after being placed on the injury report the day before with a right hand issue, the team announced.

Tom Brady & LaAdrian Waddle did not participate in today's practice; Branch, Burkhead & Gillislee were limited.#Patriots Thursday injury report: https://t.co/y4EawLL8sa pic.twitter.com/1U9NT5zDDp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2018

Brady was present for warmups but the team indicated on their injury report that he did not take part in the rest of practice.

Multiple reports indicate that he injured his hand during practice Wednesday and was seen with a glove on each hand during action the following day.

Brady missed Wednesday's scheduled news conference to meet with the Patriots medical staff. He is expected to speak with the media Friday afternoon and cancelling Thursday's appearence.

#Patriots press conference schedule update: Tom Brady will be available to the media tomorrow, and Devin McCourty will speak at the podium this afternoon. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2018

Diana Russini of ESPN reports that Patriots players aren't concerned with Brady's injury. One Patriots player even went as far as saying that there is no chance Brady misses Sunday's game.

In other injury news, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell's three-week activation window closed on Wednesday, meaning he will not be activated off injured reserve according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC Championship.