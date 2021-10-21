LAVAL, Que. — Brandon Baddock scored the game winner Wednesday as the Laval Rocket edged the Manitoba Moose 5-4 in American Hockey League play.

The left-winger buried his first of the season 10:49 into the third period to give Laval a 5-3 lead.

The Ice pulled goalie Mikhail Berdin late in the frame in favour of an extra attack and Luke Johnson scored with just three seconds left on the game clock, cutting Manitoba's deficit to a single goal.

Laurent Dauphin, Kevin Roy, Alex Belzile and Jean-Sebastian Dea also scored for Laval, who improved to 2-1-0 on the season.

David Gustafsson tallied a goal and three assists for the Ice (1-2-0), while Mikey Eyssimont and Ville Heinola also found the back of the net.

Cayden Primeau stopped 34-of-38 shots for Laval and Berdin had 27 saves for Manitoba.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021.