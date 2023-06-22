After spending his most recent Canadian Football League season with the Toronto Argonauts, Tigertown favourite Brandon Banks is set to return to where it all started as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats honour him at the team’s home opener on Friday.

Created in 2022, the Tiger-Cats’ Alumnus of Distinction program recognizes a former Tiger-Cats player before every home game. Previous Alumni of Distinction include Darren Flutie, Andy Fantuz, Dave Stala, Luke Tasker, Sandy Beveridge and more.

Banks, a Raleigh, N.C., native, was a staple of the Black and Gold for eight seasons, known for having CFL fans on the edge of their seats with highlight-reel plays as a receiver and return specialist.

Off the field, "Speedy B," as he is affectionately known, was deeply involved in local projects, donating his time to local food banks and causes to help better the Hamilton community.

In speaking with former teammates Tasker and Fantuz of the Ticats Audio Network Tuesday, Banks revealed how Friday's plan to honour him came to be.

In this week's episode of Task 'N' Tuz, they are joined by special guest, @speedybanks16, the Alumnus of Distinction for Friday's Home Opener!



"I guess he [Tiger-Cats president Scott Mitchell] was up in a suite or whatever. And I guess there's a picture he walked by, (he) took a picture of it, and he told me he misses me; he was thinking about me," Banks said. "Then we started texting back and forth. He actually called me and pretty much told me he wanted to bring me up. Obviously, to feel the way I feel about Hamilton and for them to honour me, and for me to come back around. It's pretty dope."

Bank’s Hall of Fame-bound career started at end of the 2013 season, when the former K-State Wildcat signed with the Tiger-Cats following a stint in the NFL with Washington.

Appearing predominantly in the return game, Banks' talent started to shine in 2014 when he returned 38 punts for 618 yards and a touchdown.

Banks went on to play a total of 111 games for the Tiger-Cats over eight seasons, amassing 422 receptions for 5,678 yards and 45 touchdowns as a receiver. He added another 6,822 yards and seven touchdowns on special teams, earning multiple All-Star honours and a Most Outstanding Player distinction in 2019.

Following the Ticats' second Grey Cup loss in a row to the Blue Bombers, Banks and the Tiger-Cats agreed to part ways.

With his time in Hamilton in the rearview and a Grey Cup ring still eluding him, Banks signed with the Argonauts, a team he spent nearly a decade loathing.

Banks played in 16 games in Double Blue, including one emotional return to the Donut Box, reeling in 37 receptions for 522 yards and four receiving touchdowns during the season, with another 135 coming in the return game.

On a cold Regina night, Banks' goal nine seasons in the making was finally accomplished as he hoisted the Grey Cup after 127 career games.

Now months removed from a Grey Cup title and the regular season underway, Banks remains a free agent. While he hasn't ruled out the idea of returning to the CFL for a 10th season, the 35-year-old acknowledges it would have to be the right situation.

"I'm not gonna lie, I do miss it. Obviously, I would like to play but, obviously, the situation got to be great. And obviously, I'm satisfied... I'm not looking for nothing crazy, but If I get a call I might entertain it," Banks said during the show.

Though he had been in the CFL for five seasons, Banks really exploded onto the scene in 2017 and 2018 seasons, something he credits to a former coach.

"I always knew I had it in me, I just needed the opportunity. So that obviously came when June Jones came in and really gave me the opportunity to be No. 1, No. 2 receiver and get you eight to 10 balls thrown at you a game.

"And, obviously, being the type of player I am, y'all know I like the ball in my hands. The more times I get the ball in my hands, the more action."

Taking the time to reminisce about his time in Hamilton, there are many memories to recall, but a few stick out to Banks.

"Obviously, that stadium opener was crazy," said Banks on the opening of Tim Hortons Field following Guelph being home for the team during the renovations of Ivor Wynne Stadium.

"I think my personal favourite one is that Montreal playoff game."

Banks returned a pair of punts for touchdowns in the Tiger-Cats' 40-24 win over the Alouettes in the Eastern Final, advancing Hamilton to the 102nd Grey Cup.

As Banks’ conversation with Tasker and Fantuz came to a close, he took a moment to speak directly to former teammates and fans.

“I just thank y’all for everything. Hamilton is my life, that’s where I grew up and became the person I am today. I just want to thank y’all for always supporting (me), the good and the bad. I know I wasn’t perfect, but this is one of the best fan bases I’ve been a part of…This won’t be the last time you see me.”