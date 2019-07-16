Stegall: 'Brandon Banks is the best playmaker in this league'

TORONTO — Hamilton receiver Brandon Banks, Montreal quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris are the CFL top performers for Week 5.

Banks recorded nine receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a missed field goal 115-yards for another TD, in the Tiger-Cats' 30-23 win over visiting Calgary on Saturday.

Adams had a career-high 327 passing yards and scored four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the Alouettes' 36-19 road win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Harris, a Winnipeg native, collected 123 all-purpose yards and scored a touchdown to help the undefeated Blue Bombers down visiting Toronto 48-21 on Friday.