Carlo cut by skate blade, questionable to play vs. Sens

Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo is a game-time decision against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, after he got stitches for a cut on his wrist he suffered at morning skate.

After practice, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Carlo was getting the cut looked at, stitched up and would be a game-time decision.

Cassidy added it would be a “comfort thing” for Carlo.

Carlo has three goals and six points in 46 contests in 2021-22.