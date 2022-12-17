MONTREAL — Brandon Hagel had a three-point performance as the Tampa Bay Lightning began a four-game road trip with a decisive a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Hagel hit a milestone with his first goal when he reached the 100-point mark in the National Hockey League. It was a feat the fifth-year pro didn’t realize was at arm’s reach.

“I'm not even sure, maybe, I guess it was 100?” Hagel asked. “It's crazy from how it started and the ups and downs I’ve been through and finally to get that, it's pretty cool.”

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper didn’t like his team’s start Saturday at the Bell Centre but said Hagel’s goal was the kick-starter for his side.

“That's what he's done for us, his engine’s always going and he never gives up on pucks,” Cooper said. “He's always around the net, as both those goals he scored. It's been kind of (Ondrej Palat’s) spot for a lot of years and Hagel’s fit seamlessly in there and it's been really good for us.

“That line is really good for us, a lot of skill on that line,” said Steven Stamkos of Tampa’s top unit of Hagel, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. "They're feeling it and when they're feeling it, they're making some really good plays … so it’s fun to watch.

Nicholas Paul, Anthony Cirelli and Kucherov also scored for Tampa (20-9-1), while Stamkos picked up two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.

Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who have now dropped three straight games for the first time this season. Habs goaltender Jake Allen surrendered five goals on 27 shots.

The Canadiens (14-15-2) took six penalties, five in the second period, and the Lightning made them pay with two power play goals.

“There’s a lack of finishing but we’re able to create, we had chances at the start.” said Habs coach Martin St. Louis. “It’s been about penalties tonight. It was hard to score in the second when you’re defending for the whole period."

The Lightning broke the ice with their first shot of the game. Ian Cole found Hagel with a stretch pass from his own end. Hagel beat Allen on a breakaway.

Tampa took a 2-0 lead at 11:39 of the first period when Paul hopped on a rebound in the slot.

Jake Evans took a high-sticking double minor penalty in the second period, giving Tampa a two-man advantage.

As Mike Matheson left the penalty box, to help his side defend the Lightning power play, Circelli tapped in his first goal of the season from point-blank range.

The Lightning improved their lead to four goals at 17:47 of the second period on their sixth power play of the game. Hagel deflected Hedman’s shot from the point and punished the Habs for their lack of discipline.

“I don’t know, I feel like we talk about it before every single game and as of late. We’ve been taking way too many penalties and that’s got to stop,” Suzuki said. “We’re wasting the guys’ energy killing penalties and it’s hard to keep momentum like that.”

Montreal got one back 16 seconds into the third period when Kaiden Guhle stickhandled past Cirelli and left the puck for Suzuki who spoiled Vasilevskiy’s shutout hopes.

Kucherov showed a flash of skill late in the third period as he zoomed past Joel Edmundson and beat Allen in the top right-hand corner.

With five straight wins in their back pocket, the Bolts look forward to a clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa scored a 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Leafs on Dec. 3.

Even though his team scored five against Montreal, Cooper believes the club's defence is what elevated the Lightning.

“We're playing well in the right areas of the ice, there's no question," he said. “Wins are following us because of (defence) and there's a lot of firepower on that Leafs team so we're going to have to defend again.”

HEDMAN TIES LECAVALIER

With his power-play assist, Victor Hedman picked up his 42nd point (eight goals, 34 assists) against the Canadiens in 41 games. The defenceman is now tied with Vincent Lecavalier (19 goals, 23 assists in 53 games) as the Bolts’ all-time points leader against Montreal.

UP NEXT

The Canadiens embark on a seven-game road trip starting with a visit to Arizona to take on the Coyotes on Monday.

The Lightning continue their flour-game road trip with a clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2022.