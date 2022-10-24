New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has sustained a concussion and has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol the team announced on Monday.

Ingram sustained the injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz.

Brandon Ingram sustained a concussion during the first quarter of last night’s game against the Utah Jazz and has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.https://t.co/YqZ28UFkue — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 24, 2022

Per the program, Ingram must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury. There is no timeframe to complete the process and Ingram must be symptom free before resuming full basketball activities.

The 25-year-old is averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 58 per cent shooting in three games this season.

In 371 career games with the Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram has averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He was selected second overall by the Lakers in the 2016 NBA Draft.

The Pelicans (2-1) next game is on Tuesday as they host the Dallas Mavericks.