Must See: Urena drills Acuna with first pitch, benches clear

A CT scan performed Wednesday night on Atlanta Braves phenom Ronald Acuna Jr.'s left elbow turned up normal and he is considered day-to-day, the team announced Thursday.

The CT scan performed last night on Ronald Acuña Jr’s left elbow was normal. Acuña is day-to-day. — Atlañññññta Braves (@Braves) August 16, 2018

Acuna exited early Wednesday not long after being hit with the first pitch he saw by Miami Marlins starter Jose Urena after Acuna had gone deep in his first at-bat of the game in three straight contests.

There was initial concern that Acuna might miss an extended period of time but it appears the Braves dodged a bullet with regards to a long-term injury. Urena was ejected following the ensuing scrum.

Urena denied hitting Acuna on purpose after the game, but Atlanta manager Brian Snitker, who was one of the first Braves on the field following the incident, took a different tone.

"I'll be honest with you. I'm not sure I've ever felt like that in a baseball uniform," Snitker said. "That was just my emotion. That kid didn't deserve that."

"I made the bad pitch," Urena said. "I missed my spot inside on the corner the way I wanted to start with him. I tried to get inside to move him."

"Fastest pitch he's thrown all year and it was clearly intentional and it wasn't right," Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said. "Hopefully some things are done about it."

No suspensions have been handed down by Major League Baseball as of yet.

Acuna, who homered in five straight games entering Wedesday's matchup, is hitting .288 with 19 home runs and 43 RBI on the season. Atlanta will be back in action against the Colorado Rockies Thursday night at SunTrust Park.