NEW YORK — The Atlanta Braves just keep getting younger.

The Braves called up another of their top prospects, pitcher Mike Soroka, who was scheduled to start Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets.

The 20-year-old right-hander from Canada gives the Braves the three youngest players in the major leagues. He joined outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is about four months younger than Soroka, and 21-year-old second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Soroka was a first-round pick by Atlanta in 2015 and quickly rose through the minor league ranks. Last year, he went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA for Mississippi in the Double-A Southern League.

Moving up this year to Triple-A Gwinnett, he was 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in his four starts, earning a promotion to the big league club. He allowed 17 hits in 22 2/3 innings, with 24 strikeouts and just five walks.

The infusion of youth has helped Atlanta get off to a surprisingly strong start after four straight losing seasons.

The Braves went into May at 16-11 and trailing the first-place Mets by just 1 1/2 games in the NL East.

Acuna made a huge impact during his first week in the big leagues, hitting .421 (8 of 19) with a towering home run into the second deck at Cincinnati, four RBIs and a stolen base.

Albies came up to the Braves last season and quickly established himself as a key player in the lineup. He went into Tuesday's game leading the team in homers (nine) and RBIs (20) while hitting .293.

