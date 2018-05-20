The Atlanta Braves have released ex-Blue Jay Jose Bautista. The 37-year old appeared in 12 games for the Braves this season.

The team announced Johan Camargo will replace Bautista as their starting third baseman. The Braves also recalled Lucas Sims from the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos announced that upon thorough review, the organization had "decided to give Camargo a shot to be the everyday guy".

Bautista, 37, was in his first year with the Atlanta Braves organization, having been signed to a minor league deal earlier this season and promoted to a starting role at third base in the Braves lineup.

Jose Bautista had a late start to the 2018 season after spending 10 years with the Toronto Blue Jays. During his time in Toronto, he has made six All-Star Game appearances and earned three Silver Slugger Awards.

Bautista posted a .253 batting average with the Jays, but slipped to a .143 avg during his short stint with the Atlanta Braves.

He also saw his on base percentage take a steep decline, falling to .250 in comparison to his career OBP which sits at .361.

The Blue Jays clinched first in the American League East in 2015 and earned a Wild Card berth in 2016, with Jose Bautista as a driving force in both seasons’ playoff campaigns.