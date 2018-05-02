NEW YORK — Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson will sit out Thursday's game against the New York Mets, a day after being lifted with a sore left wrist.

Swanson felt discomfort during the second of his two strikeouts Wednesday night and was replaced by Johan Camargo in the field for the sixth inning in a 7-0 win against the Mets.

Braves manager Brian Snitker removed Swanson as a precaution.

"That last at-bat he had, I could just tell something wasn't right with the swing," Snitker said. "Something that got a little sore and I just wanted to get him out of there."

Snitker said Swanson will be re-evaluated after sitting out Thursday.

Swanson, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, is having a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2017. He is hitting .289 with two homers and 13 RBIs.

