Peters earns shutout as Hitmen top Oil Kings for third straight win

CALGARY — Brayden Peters posted a 20-save shutout as the Calgary Hitmen defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-0 for their straight victory on Sunday.

Tomis Marinkovic, Sean Tschigerl, Keagan Slaney, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, with a goal and an assist, and Oliver Tulk each scored for Calgary (17-9-3-1).

Kolby Hay stopped 44 shots for Edmonton (4-28-1), which lost its 11th straight.

The Oil Kings went 0-for-7 on the power play, while the Hitmen went 0-for-3.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2022.