Bolts not taking situation for granted only one win away from third straight SCF berth

It's possible the Tampa Bay Lightning could have Brayden Point back Saturday night as they look to advance to the Stanley Cup Final in Game 6 against the New York Rangers.

Head coach Jon Cooper did not rule out the injured forward, saying if he takes the ice in warmups Saturday night at Amalie Arena, he will be a game-time decision. If not, then Point will sit.

Jon Cooper did NOT rule Brayden Point out for tonight: “If you see him him warmup he’s probably a game time decision, if not then he’s out” #GoBolts #TBLightning — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) June 11, 2022

The 26-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in Tampa's Game 7 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round and has not played since.

The Calgary native scored 28 goals and added 30 assists for 58 points in 66 regular season games.

With a win Saturday night, the Lightning would advance to their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final.