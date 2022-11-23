Neymar demands attention, and with it comes lofty expectations

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday as Brazil takes on Serbia to open their tournaments.

Brazil is the most accomplished country at the World Cup with their record five championships (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002). The No. 1-ranked team in the world is looking to break a losing streak where they haven't finished among the top three teams in the last four World Cups, their longest ever drought.

They are led by 30-year-old Neymar, who has scored 75 goals for Brazil and is on the cusp of breaking Pele's all-time record of 77 goals.

Serbia is making their third World Cup appearance as its own country and its 12th if you include its time as Yugoslavia and Serbia and Montenegro.

Ranked 21st in the world, Serbia is led by 33-year-old forward/midfielder Dusan Tadic who has three goals and nine assists in 14 matches with Ajax of Eredivsie.

