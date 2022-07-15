With only a month remaining until the end of the WNBA regular season, teams are entering the final stretch looking to solidify their spots in the standings. While the Indiana Fever languish at the bottom of the standings at 5-20, only 1.5 games separate the 11th-place Minnesota Lynx and eighth-place Phoenix Mercury.

The last month of the season will also put a sharper focus on the MVP race as numerous candidates have emerged as contenders to take home that honour.

From superstars on contenders looking to lock their teams into home court advantage, to the players looking to drag their teams to a spot in the postseason, here are five players who have a case to be the league’s most valuable player.

Breanna Stewart – Seattle Storm

It’s almost impossible to find an area of the game that Breanna Stewart doesn’t impact for the Seattle Storm.

Offensively, she’s pacing the entire league in scoring at 20.9 points per game and she’s second in steals per game at 1.9. Stewart’s 20.9 PPG is her best since her MVP-winning season in 2018.

On the defensive side, she leads the Storm with 7.1 rebounds per game and is first in the league in win shares (5.0) and defensive rating (91.8).

Stewart has been Seattle’s best player all season long and the recent addition of Tina Charles has helped solidify the Storm’s depth as they push for the top spot in the standings.

A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces

The 2020 WNBA MVP winner, A’ja Wilson is building a good case to take home 2022 honours.

Las Vegas’ offence has exploded under first-year coach Becky Hammon, with the Aces’ five starters all averaging 11-plus points per game this season.

With centre Liz Cambage departing to the Los Angeles Sparks, Wilson has shouldered more responsibility at the glass, leading the league with a career-high 10.0 rebounds per game. Offensively, she is averaging 18.5 PPG and shooting a career-best 50 per cent from the field.

In the MVP category, Wilson could face competition from her own teammate in Kelsey Plum, who has exploded with a career season. Plum’s PPG has jumped from 14.8 in 2021 to 20.2 this season, second only to Stewart. Her rebounds (3.0) and assists (5.5) are all career highs, and she is averaging eight more minutes per game.

It is Wilson’s impact on both ends of the floor that give her the current edge over Plum as an MVP candidate.

Candace Parker – Chicago Sky

At 36, Parker is still dominating on both ends of the floor for the Chicago Sky

Last season, the Sky were a .500 team during the regular season before pulling it together in time for the playoffs as Chicago captured the franchise’s first championship.

Parker is averaging 13.5 points and 4.9 assists this season with her 8.9 rebounds placing her fourth in the WNBA. She also has two triple-doubles in 2022.

The Illinois native has been cited as the missing piece that put the Sky over the top in 2021 with her leadership and two-way play. The Sky are currently top spot in the league with the Aces, Storm, and Connecticut Sun close behind. Securing top spot with Parker continuing her high level of play will strengthen her case as an MVP candidate.

Sabrina Ionescu – New York Liberty

If the New York Liberty can find themselves in a playoff spot by the end of the season, Sabrina Ionescu will be an even stronger contender for MVP.

Ionescu has taken a big step forward in her third WNBA season. Her 17.5 PPG is a big uptick from last year’s 11.7. She is 10th in rebounds (7.2) and is second in the league in assists (6.3), second only to Washington’s Natasha Cloud (7.2). Ionescu became the first player in league history to record a 30-point triple-double this season and she is now tied with Parker for career triple-doubles with three.

The presence of point guards Crystal Dangerfield and Marine Johannes has benefited Ionescu’s game as they have helped ease the responsibility of her being the primary ball-handler on the team. Due to injury, Betnijah Laney has only played four games this season, forcing Ionescu take on more this season.

Skylar Diggins-Smith – Phoenix Mercury

This is an off the board pick for MVP contender, but Skylar Diggins-Smith deserves credit for how well she has played this season.

As good as she has been this season, Diggins-Smith has been making headlines for other reasons.

From her very vocal disagreement with Diana Taurasi on the sidelines, her expressing displeasure with coach Vanessa Nygaard regarding comments on the All-Star game on Twitter to trade rumours, these things have overshadowed her play on court.

Despite the Mercury being on a downswing this season with uncertainly surrounding Brittney Griner’s containment in Russia and Canadian Kia Nurse still out rehabbing her knee, Diggins-Smith is averaging career-highs in points (19.6) and rebounds (4.0). Her PPG is fourth in the WNBA, and she is seventh in assists (5.6). Her 1.8 steals per game is third behind Brittney Sykes (2.1) and Stewart (1.9). She also leads the league in minutes played with 34.5 per game.

Despite the turmoil, the Mercury hold the eighth and final playoff spot in large part to Diggins-Smith having a career season.